Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Another 45 cases of coronavirus were reported to the Maine CDC Saturday. There was one death in the past day.

Aroostook County has seven confirmed cases with one person is in the hospital and four people recovered.

Maine has 1,648 confirmed cases. Seventy people have died. One thousand-twelve people recovered.

Two hundred-fourteen people are in Maine hospitals with 19 in critical care and 10 on ventilators.

Neighboring Penobscot County has 93 cases and one death. Seventy-nine people have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.

Androscoggin County in central Maine has 120 cases with two deaths. Twenty people are hospitalized with 20 recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,648 1,477 171 1,012 214 70

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 37 In Critical Care 19 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 174 Total Critical Care Beds 360 Available Ventilators 250 Total Ventilators 311 Alternative Ventilators 426

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 120 62 20 2 Aroostook 7 4 1 Cumberland 821 447 92 35 Franklin 33 24 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 120 81 18 8 Knox 21 16 2 Lincoln 17 12 Oxford 17 16 1 Penobscot 93 79 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 26 16 5 Somerset 20 14 Waldo 50 34 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 288 195 52 8 Unknown 2

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 54 3.3% 20s 194 11.8% 30s 201 12.2% 40s 257 15.6% 50s 317 19.2%