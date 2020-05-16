Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Another 45 cases of coronavirus were reported to the Maine CDC Saturday. There was one death in the past day.

Aroostook County has seven confirmed cases with one person is in the hospital and four people recovered.

Maine has 1,648 confirmed cases. Seventy people have died. One thousand-twelve people recovered.

Two hundred-fourteen people are in Maine hospitals with 19 in critical care and 10 on ventilators.

Neighboring Penobscot County has 93 cases and one death. Seventy-nine people have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.

Androscoggin County in central Maine has 120 cases with two deaths. Twenty people are hospitalized with 20 recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,6481,4771711,01221470
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized37
    In Critical Care19
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds174
Total Critical Care Beds360
Available Ventilators250
Total Ventilators311
Alternative Ventilators426
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin12062202
Aroostook741
Cumberland8214479235
Franklin332421
Hancock10911
Kennebec12081188
Knox21162
Lincoln1712
Oxford17161
Penobscot9379171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc26165
Somerset2014
Waldo5034314
Washington22
York288195528
Unknown2
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20543.3%
20s19411.8%
30s20112.2%
40s25715.6%
50s31719.2%

