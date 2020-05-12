Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday another 15 cases of coronavirus in the state with no deaths.
There are 1,477 total cases in Maine. Sixty-five people have died. The number of people recovered in Maine is 913.
Aroostook County has confirmed a total of six cases with four people recovered and one in the hospital.
Neighboring Penobscot County has 90 cases with no deaths. Seventeen are in the hospital and 69 people have recovered.
Kennebec County in south central Maine has 111 confirmed cases and 8 deaths. Eighteen are in the hospital with 77 recovered.
Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases1
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,477
|1,338
|139
|913
|202
|65
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|34
|In Critical Care
|17
|On a Ventilator
|8
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|130
|Total Critical Care Beds
|303
|Available Ventilators
|228
|Total Ventilators
|314
|Alternative Ventilators
|407
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|97
|48
|19
|2
|Aroostook
|6
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|721
|401
|83
|31
|Franklin
|31
|21
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|111
|77
|18
|8
|Knox
|19
|14
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|12
|Oxford
|17
|15
|1
|Penobscot
|90
|69
|17
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|21
|16
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|33
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|264
|177
|50
|8
|Unknown
|6
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|46
|3.1%
|20s
|161
|10.9%
|30s
|172
|11.6%
|40s
|227
|15.4%
|50s
|285
|19.3%
|60s
|239
|16.2%
|70s
|176
|11.9%
|80+
|171
|11.6%
