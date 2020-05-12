Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday another 15 cases of coronavirus in the state with no deaths.

There are 1,477 total cases in Maine. Sixty-five people have died. The number of people recovered in Maine is 913.

Aroostook County has confirmed a total of six cases with four people recovered and one in the hospital.

Neighboring Penobscot County has 90 cases with no deaths. Seventeen are in the hospital and 69 people have recovered.

Kennebec County in south central Maine has 111 confirmed cases and 8 deaths. Eighteen are in the hospital with 77 recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total Cases1Confirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,4771,33813991320265
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized34
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator8
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds130
Total Critical Care Beds303
Available Ventilators228
Total Ventilators314
Alternative Ventilators407
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin9748192
Aroostook641
Cumberland7214018331
Franklin312121
Hancock10911
Kennebec11177188
Knox19142
Lincoln1512
Oxford17151
Penobscot906917
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc21165
Somerset1714
Waldo4933314
Washington22
York264177508
Unknown6
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20463.1%
20s16110.9%
30s17211.6%
40s22715.4%
50s28519.3%
60s23916.2%
70s17611.9%
80+17111.6%
