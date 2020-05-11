Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Renee Nelson

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported another 26 cases of coronavirus in the state and one death.

In the past two months, 1462 people have tested positive for the virus, 200 people have been hospitalized and 65 people have died.

Maine ranks sixth lowest in the nation in terms of positive cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total Cases1Confirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,4621,32813487220065
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized37
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator9
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds157
Total Critical Care Beds307
Available Ventilators224
Total Ventilators310
Alternative Ventilators413
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin9244182
Aroostook641
Cumberland7143858331
Franklin311921
Hancock10911
Kennebec11063188
Knox19142
Lincoln1512
Oxford17151
Penobscot906817
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc21155
Somerset1714
Waldo4932314
Washington22
York262175498
Unknown6
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20453.1%
20s15910.9%
30s17011.6%
40s22315.3%
50s28419.4%
60s23616.1%
70s17612.0%
80+16911.6%
