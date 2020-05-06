Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported another 28 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and one more death.

Testing over the past 8 weeks has turned up 1,254 confirmed or probable cases. Sixty-two people have died.

Currently, 37 people are hospitalized in Maine with the deadly virus, 18 are in critical care.

There are six confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one hospitalized and three recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases1 Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,254 1,174 80 766 191 62

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 37 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 12 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 162 Total Critical Care Beds 320 Available Ventilators 288 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 395

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 67 35 16 2 Aroostook 6 3 1 Cumberland 583 357 78 30 Franklin 29 19 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 Kennebec 106 42 18 8 Knox 17 13 2 Lincoln 14 11 Oxford 16 13 1 Penobscot 87 46 16 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 20 14 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 29 3 13 Washington 2 2 York 230 158 48 8 Unknown 0

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 30 2.4% 20s 139 11.1% 30s 140 11.2% 40s 181 14.4% 50s 247 19.7% 60s 205 16.3% 70s 164 13.1% 80+ 148 11.8%