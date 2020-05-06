Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

CDC

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported another 28 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and one more death.

Testing over the past 8 weeks has turned up 1,254 confirmed or probable cases. Sixty-two people have died.

Currently, 37 people are hospitalized in Maine with the deadly virus, 18 are in critical care.

There are six confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one hospitalized and three recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total Cases1Confirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,2541,1748076619162
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized37
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator12
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds162
Total Critical Care Beds320
Available Ventilators288
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators395
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin6735162
Aroostook631
Cumberland5833577830
Franklin291921
Hancock1091
Kennebec10642188
Knox17132
Lincoln1411
Oxford16131
Penobscot874616
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc20145
Somerset1714
Waldo4929313
Washington22
York230158488
Unknown0
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20302.4%
20s13911.1%
30s14011.2%
40s18114.4%
50s24719.7%
60s20516.3%
70s16413.1%
80+14811.8%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top