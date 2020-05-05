Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported another 21 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 4 more deaths.
Testing over the past 8 weeks has turned up 1,226 confirmed or probable cases. Sixty-one people have died.
Currently, 36 people are hospitalized in Maine with the deadly virus, 18 are in critical care.
There are six confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one hospitalized and three recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases1
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,226
|1,150
|76
|741
|187
|61
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|36
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|12
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|157
|Total Critical Care Beds
|319
|Available Ventilators
|293
|Total Ventilators
|318
|Alternative Ventilators
|395
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|62
|32
|14
|2
|Aroostook
|6
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|571
|343
|78
|30
|Franklin
|29
|18
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|Kennebec
|105
|41
|17
|8
|Knox
|16
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|11
|Oxford
|15
|13
|1
|Penobscot
|85
|46
|16
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|19
|14
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|28
|3
|13
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|226
|153
|47
|7
|Unknown
|0
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|29
|2.4%
|20s
|136
|11.1%
|30s
|134
|10.9%
|40s
|179
|14.6%
|50s
|240
|19.6%
|60s
|202
|16.5%
|70s
|159
|13.0%
|80+
|147
|12.0%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app