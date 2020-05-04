Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported another 20 cases of the new coronavirus in Maine.
There have now been 1,205 confirmed and probable cases according to testing results.
Across the state, 37 people are hospitalized with the deadly virus, 18 of them are in critical care.
The CDC reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the statewide total at 57 over the past 7 weeks.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,205
|1,136
|69
|720
|186
|57
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|37
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|11
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|141
|Total Critical Care Beds
|330
|Available Ventilators
|296
|Total Ventilators
|319
|Alternative Ventilators
|395
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|60
|31
|14
|2
|Aroostook
|5
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|558
|328
|77
|28
|Franklin
|29
|17
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|Kennebec
|105
|40
|17
|6
|Knox
|16
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|11
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|85
|46
|16
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|19
|14
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|28
|3
|13
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|219
|151
|47
|7
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|28
|2.3%
|20s
|131
|10.9%
|30s
|131
|10.9%
|40s
|175
|14.5%
|50s
|234
|19.4%
|60s
|201
|16.7%
|70s
|158
|13.1%
|80+
|147
|12.2%
