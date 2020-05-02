Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 29 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,152 confirmed cases in the state.

Fifty-six deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.

There are five confirmed cases in Aroostook County including one person hospitalized and three recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,15268918156
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized36
    In Critical Care19
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds160
Total Critical Care Beds320
Available Ventilators290
Total Ventilators315
Alternative Ventilators395
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin5429122
Aroostook531
Cumberland5273157527
Franklin281311
Hancock1081
Kennebec10439176
Knox16132
Lincoln1310
Oxford15121
Penobscot824316
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc19135
Somerset1714
Waldo4928313
Washington22
York210146477
Unknown0
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20262.3%
20s12410.8%
30s12210.6%
40s16514.3%
50s22219.3%
60s19516.9%
70s15413.4%
80+14412.5%
