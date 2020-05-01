Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 28 more verified cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.
In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,123 confirmed cases in the state. Well over half of those people have recovered.
Fifty-five deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,123
|657
|177
|55
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|37
|In Critical Care
|17
|On a Ventilator
|9
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|171
|Total Critical Care Beds
|330
|Available Ventilators
|290
|Total Ventilators
|316
|Alternative Ventilators
|397
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|52
|27
|12
|2
|Aroostook
|5
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|504
|293
|74
|27
|Franklin
|28
|12
|1
|1
|Hancock
|10
|8
|1
|Kennebec
|104
|39
|16
|6
|Knox
|16
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|14
|10
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|79
|43
|14
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|19
|13
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|24
|3
|12
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|208
|143
|47
|7
|Unknown
|0
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|25
|2.2%
|20s
|117
|10.4%
|30s
|119
|10.6%
|40s
|159
|14.2%
|50s
|215
|19.1%
|60s
|192
|17.1%
|70s
|152
|13.5%
|80+
|144
|12.8%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app