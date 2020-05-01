Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 28 more verified cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,123 confirmed cases in the state. Well over half of those people have recovered.

Fifty-five deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,123 657 177 55

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 37 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 9 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 171 Total Critical Care Beds 330 Available Ventilators 290 Total Ventilators 316 Alternative Ventilators 397

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 52 27 12 2 Aroostook 5 3 1 Cumberland 504 293 74 27 Franklin 28 12 1 1 Hancock 10 8 1 Kennebec 104 39 16 6 Knox 16 13 2 Lincoln 14 10 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 79 43 14 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 19 13 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 24 3 12 Washington 2 2 York 208 143 47 7 Unknown 0

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 25 2.2% 20s 117 10.4% 30s 119 10.6% 40s 159 14.2% 50s 215 19.1% 60s 192 17.1% 70s 152 13.5% 80+ 144 12.8%