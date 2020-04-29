Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with one new death.

There have now been 1,056 confirmed cases since the coronavirus first appeared in Maine nearly seven weeks ago. Over half of those people have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases in Aroostook County is five with one hospitalization and three people recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,056 615 166 52

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 32 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 171 Total Critical Care Beds 330 Available Ventilators 299 Total Ventilators 314 Alternative Ventilators 397

Chunzeng Wang/Facebook

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 43 25 11 2 Aroostook 5 3 1 Cumberland 472 274 68 25 Franklin 27 8 1 1 Hancock 10 8 1 Kennebec 104 34 15 6 Knox 16 13 2 Lincoln 12 10 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 59 43 12 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 19 11 5 Somerset 18 14 1 Waldo 48 22 3 11 Washington 2 2 York 203 135 45 7 Unknown 2

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 23 2.2% 20s 113 10.7% 30s 108 10.2% 40s 145 13.7% 50s 202 19.1% 60s 181 17.1% 70s 146 13.8% 80+ 138 13.1%