Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no new deaths.

There have now been 1,040 confirmed cases since the coronavirus first appeared in Maine nearly seven weeks ago. Over half of those people have recovered. Thirty-three people remain hospitalized in the state.

Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent said on Monday that testing at the hospital had detected one more case of COVID-19.

That brings the number of cases in Aroostook County to five.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,040 585 163 51

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 33 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 158 Total Critical Care Beds 330 Available Ventilators 298 Total Ventilators 314 Alternative Ventilators 397

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 42 24 11 2 Aroostook 5 2 1 Cumberland 466 258 67 24 Franklin 27 8 1 1 Hancock 10 7 1 Kennebec 103 34 14 6 Knox 15 12 2 Lincoln 12 10 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 57 41 12 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 18 11 5 Somerset 18 12 1 Waldo 48 21 3 11 Washington 2 2 York 200 130 44 7 Unknown 1

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 25 2.4% 20s 108 10.4% 30s 108 10.4% 40s 141 13.6% 50s 197 18.9% 60s 178 17.1% 70s 145 13.9% 80+ 138 13.3%