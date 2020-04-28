Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

CDC

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no new deaths.

There have now been 1,040 confirmed cases since the coronavirus first appeared in Maine nearly seven weeks ago. Over half of those people have recovered. Thirty-three people remain hospitalized in the state.

Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent said on Monday that testing at the hospital had detected one more case of COVID-19.

That brings the number of cases in Aroostook County to five.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,04058516351
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized33
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds158
Total Critical Care Beds330
Available Ventilators298
Total Ventilators314
Alternative Ventilators397

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin4224112
Aroostook521
Cumberland4662586724
Franklin27811
Hancock1071
Kennebec10334146
Knox15122
Lincoln1210
Oxford15121
Penobscot574112
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc18115
Somerset18121
Waldo4821311
Washington22
York200130447
Unknown1
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20252.4%
20s10810.4%
30s10810.4%
40s14113.6%
50s19718.9%
60s17817.1%
70s14513.9%
80+13813.3%
