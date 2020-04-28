Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no new deaths.
There have now been 1,040 confirmed cases since the coronavirus first appeared in Maine nearly seven weeks ago. Over half of those people have recovered. Thirty-three people remain hospitalized in the state.
Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent said on Monday that testing at the hospital had detected one more case of COVID-19.
That brings the number of cases in Aroostook County to five.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,040
|585
|163
|51
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|33
|In Critical Care
|17
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|158
|Total Critical Care Beds
|330
|Available Ventilators
|298
|Total Ventilators
|314
|Alternative Ventilators
|397
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|42
|24
|11
|2
|Aroostook
|5
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|466
|258
|67
|24
|Franklin
|27
|8
|1
|1
|Hancock
|10
|7
|1
|Kennebec
|103
|34
|14
|6
|Knox
|15
|12
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|10
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|57
|41
|12
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|18
|11
|5
|Somerset
|18
|12
|1
|Waldo
|48
|21
|3
|11
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|200
|130
|44
|7
|Unknown
|1
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|25
|2.4%
|20s
|108
|10.4%
|30s
|108
|10.4%
|40s
|141
|13.6%
|50s
|197
|18.9%
|60s
|178
|17.1%
|70s
|145
|13.9%
|80+
|138
|13.3%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app