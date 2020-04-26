Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday.
There are no deaths in the last 24 hours from the virus. The disease has claimed the lives of 50 Maine residents.
There are a total of four confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.
A total of 1.015 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,015
|532
|159
|50
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|39
|In Critical Care
|19
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|162
|Total Critical Care Beds
|329
|Available Ventilators
|296
|Total Ventilators
|315
|Alternative Ventilators
|394
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|42
|23
|11
|2
|Aroostook
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|454
|239
|66
|24
|Franklin
|27
|7
|1
|1
|Hancock
|9
|4
|1
|Kennebec
|101
|30
|14
|5
|Knox
|14
|10
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|10
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|53
|35
|11
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|18
|11
|5
|Somerset
|17
|8
|Waldo
|48
|18
|3
|11
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|196
|121
|44
|7
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|21
|2.1%
|20s
|106
|10.4%
|30s
|106
|10.4%
|40s
|135
|13.3%
|50s
|195
|19.2%
|60s
|173
|17.0%
|70s
|142
|14.0%
|80+
|137
|13.5%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app