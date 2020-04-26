Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday.

There are no deaths in the last 24 hours from the virus. The disease has claimed the lives of 50 Maine residents.

There are a total of four confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.

A total of 1.015 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,015 532 159 50

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 39 In Critical Care 19 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 162 Total Critical Care Beds 329 Available Ventilators 296 Total Ventilators 315 Alternative Ventilators 394

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 42 23 11 2 Aroostook 4 1 Cumberland 454 239 66 24 Franklin 27 7 1 1 Hancock 9 4 1 Kennebec 101 30 14 5 Knox 14 10 2 Lincoln 12 10 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 53 35 11 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 18 11 5 Somerset 17 8 Waldo 48 18 3 11 Washington 2 2 York 196 121 44 7 Unknown 2

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 21 2.1% 20s 106 10.4% 30s 106 10.4% 40s 135 13.3% 50s 195 19.2% 60s 173 17.0% 70s 142 14.0% 80+ 137 13.5%