Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday.

Three more people died from the virus. The disease has claimed the lives of 50 Maine residents.

Aroostook County has a total of four confirmed cases with one recovered.

A total of 990 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 990 519 156 50

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 39 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 155 Total Critical Care Beds 330 Available Ventilators 294 Total Ventilators 315 Alternative Ventilators 394

County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 41 23 11 2 Aroostook 4 1 Cumberland 434 236 66 24 Franklin 27 6 1 1 Hancock 9 4 1 Kennebec 101 28 14 5 Knox 13 10 2 Lincoln 12 9 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 52 34 9 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 18 11 5 Somerset 17 7 Waldo 48 18 3 11 Washington 2 2 York 194 117 43 7 Unknown 2

Age Range Count Percentage <20 20 2.0% 20s 104 10.5% 30s 106 10.7% 40s 129 13.0% 50s 192 19.4% 60s 171 17.3% 70s 139 14.0% 80+ 129 13.0%