Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday.
Three more people died from the virus. The disease has claimed the lives of 50 Maine residents.
Aroostook County has a total of four confirmed cases with one recovered.
A total of 990 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|990
|519
|156
|50
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|39
|In Critical Care
|17
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|155
|Total Critical Care Beds
|330
|Available Ventilators
|294
|Total Ventilators
|315
|Alternative Ventilators
|394
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|41
|23
|11
|2
|Aroostook
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|434
|236
|66
|24
|Franklin
|27
|6
|1
|1
|Hancock
|9
|4
|1
|Kennebec
|101
|28
|14
|5
|Knox
|13
|10
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|9
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|52
|34
|9
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|18
|11
|5
|Somerset
|17
|7
|Waldo
|48
|18
|3
|11
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|194
|117
|43
|7
|Unknown
|2
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|20
|2.0%
|20s
|104
|10.5%
|30s
|106
|10.7%
|40s
|129
|13.0%
|50s
|192
|19.4%
|60s
|171
|17.3%
|70s
|139
|14.0%
|80+
|129
|13.0%
