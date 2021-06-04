Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 1 COVID-related death Friday and 71 new coronavirus cases.

Currently, there are an estimated 1,120 active cases in Maine. Penobscot County has the most, with over 200.

Aroostook County has an estimated 52 active cases

Confirmed Cases: 68,057

Deaths: 838

Hospitalizations: 2,031

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,873 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 46 deaths in the County. There have been 78 people hospitalized from the virus.

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Get our free mobile app

The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.