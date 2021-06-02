Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Wednesday's report from the Maine CDC lists 61 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths. They were the first COVID-related deaths reported in the state in a week.

Maine is averaging 77 new cases per day over the last seven days. So far, more than 53% of Maine residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. Cumberland County is leading the state with nearly 64% having received their first dose as of today.

There are 67,880 confirmed cases.

2,026 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 827.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,869 confirmed cases. There are currently 77 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.

