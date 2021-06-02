Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Wednesday's report from the Maine CDC lists 61 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths. They were the first COVID-related deaths reported in the state in a week.
Maine is averaging 77 new cases per day over the last seven days. So far, more than 53% of Maine residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. Cumberland County is leading the state with nearly 64% having received their first dose as of today.
- There are 67,880 confirmed cases.
- 2,026 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 827.
Aroostook County has a total of 1,869 confirmed cases. There are currently 77 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.
The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.