Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control lists 128 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Aroostook County had seven new cases, for a total of 24 this week.

The seven-day average for new cases in the state is now around 120 per day, the lowest level since early November.

The CDC says nearly 52% of Maine 's total population has received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 67,544 confirmed cases.

2,009 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 825.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,845 confirmed cases. There are currently 73 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.

