Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes two COVID-related deaths and 270 new positive cases across the state. Aroostook County has seven new cases today for a total of 25 this week.

So far, 56% of Maine residents age 12 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. In Aroostook County, several communities, including Mapleton, Mars Hill, Presque Isle, Caribou, Van Buren, Fort Kent and Madawaska report at least 60% of their residents have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.

Experts say herd immunity can be achieved when 80% of a population is fully vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases: 66,704

Deaths: 818

Hospitalizations: 1,966

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,815 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County. There have been 70 people hospitalized from the virus.

