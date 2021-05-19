Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday reported two more COVID-related deaths and 202 new coronavirus infections.
Aroostook County had four new cases today. Currently nearly 55% of Maine residents age 12 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine.
- There are 66,315 confirmed cases.
- 1,957 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 807.
Aroostook County has a total of 1,802 confirmed cases. There are currently 70 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.
The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.
