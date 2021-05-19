Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday reported two more COVID-related deaths and 202 new coronavirus infections.

Aroostook County had four new cases today. Currently nearly 55% of Maine residents age 12 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine.

There are 66,315 confirmed cases.

1,957 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 807.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,802 confirmed cases. There are currently 70 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.