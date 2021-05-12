Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Wednesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control adds one COVID-related death and 302 new coronavirus cases across the state.
Aroostook County has 12 new cases in today's report, for a total of 32 this week
- Confirmed Cases: 64,748
- Deaths: 798
- Hospitalizations: 1,911
In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,757 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County. There have been 70 people hospitalized from the virus.
See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm.
