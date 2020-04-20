Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported on Monday that one more Maine resident has died from the effects of COVID-19 as eight more cases were confirmed. In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the number of fatalities from the disease has climbed to 35 in the state.

There have now been 875 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maine, with 461 active cases as of Monday.

A majority of the infections have been in people over age 50, while most of deaths have been people over age 70, according to the Maine CDC.

There are 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County with 1 recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 875 414 138 35

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 39 In Critical Care 16 On a Ventilator 9 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 152 Total Critical Care Beds 316 Available Ventilators 287 Total Ventilators 336 Alternative Ventilators 369

Maine CDC

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 35 16 11 1 Aroostook 2 1 Cumberland 380 202 59 16 Franklin 13 4 1 Hancock 6 1 1 Kennebec 97 20 14 4 Knox 12 8 1 Lincoln 12 8 Oxford 14 9 1 Penobscot 44 30 8 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 16 9 5 Somerset 16 4 Waldo 43 5 1 8 Washington 2 2 York 181 94 36 6 Unknown 1

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 18 2.1% 20s 85 9.7% 30s 91 10.4% 40s 117 13.4% 50s 169 19.3% 60s 149 17.0% 70s 130 14.9% 80+ 116 13.3%