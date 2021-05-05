Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting Wednesday that one more person has died of COVID-19. There are 348 new coronavirus cases in the state. Aroostook County has two new cases.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle is hosting an on-campus vaccination clinic for students and employees today. The single dose J&J shots will be administered by Hebert Rexall Pharmacy for people 18 or older.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at all their pharmacies in Maine. That includes 24 stores. The Walmart pharmacies will be administering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. You have the option of walking in or scheduling an appointment.

Confirmed Cases: 62,857

Deaths: 791

Hospitalizations: 1,881

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,693 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County. There have been 69 people hospitalized from the virus.

