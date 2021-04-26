Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Monday morning's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 229 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths in the state. Aroostook County has 11 new cases today.

The CDC says over 477,000 Mainers, or 54% of the population age 16 and older, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose. The state saw a significant dip in vaccinations over the past 10 days related to the pause on the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Maine has joined other states in resuming the use of the vaccine.

There are 60,005 confirmed cases.

1,820 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 772.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,630 confirmed cases. There are currently 68 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).