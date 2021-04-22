Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control Thursday is reporting 403 new coronavirus cases and one death. Aroostook County has 15 new cases today and 35 this week. So far, just over 40% of Maine residents age 16 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine. Health officials are urging you to schedule an appointment with your local hospital or participating pharmacy, if you haven't already.

Confirmed Cases: 58,868

Deaths: 769

Hospitalizations: 1,800

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,595 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County. There have been 67 people hospitalized from the virus.

