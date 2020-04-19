Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported Sunday 20 new coronavirus cases in the state and two more deaths.
There have been 34 deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks linked to COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 867 people have tested positive since March 12.
People who had negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine is 14,076, said the Maine CDC.
There are a total of two confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 19, 2020 at 11:15 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|867
|393
|136
|34
|Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|46
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|9
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|167
|Total Critical Care Beds
|320
|Available Ventilators
|297
|Total Ventilators
|338
|Alternative Ventilators
|369
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|35
|16
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|378
|196
|58
|16
|Franklin
|12
|4
|1
|Hancock
|6
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|97
|16
|14
|4
|Knox
|12
|6
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|7
|Oxford
|14
|9
|1
|Penobscot
|43
|27
|8
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|16
|9
|5
|Somerset
|16
|4
|Waldo
|42
|5
|1
|7
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|177
|89
|35
|6
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|18
|2.1%
|20s
|84
|9.7%
|30s
|90
|10.4%
|40s
|117
|13.5%
|50s
|166
|19.1%
|60s
|149
|17.2%
|70s
|129
|14.9%
|80+
|114
|13.1%
