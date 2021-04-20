Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Today's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 420 new coronavirus cases in the state. Aroostook County reports six new infections. In about a month from now, more people will be allowed in public buildings such as town halls and libraries in Maine. The Department of Economic and Community Development says the limits will rise to 75% of permitted occupancy on May 24. The University of Maine System also announced that fully vaccinated, asymptomatic people will be exempted from quarantine requirements if they come into close contact with someone known to be sick with COVID-19.

Maine now has 57,965 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 767.

A total of 1,778 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,567 confirmed cases in Aroostook County since the start of the pandemic. Sixty-six people are hospitalized. There have been 45 deaths.

