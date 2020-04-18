Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the state and three more deaths.
Thirty-two deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 847 people have tested positive since March 12.
People who had negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine is 14,076, said the Maine CDC.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|847
|382
|136
|32
|Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|55
|In Critical Care
|28
|On a Ventilator
|8
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|151
|Total Critical Care Beds
|321
|Available Ventilators
|309
|Total Ventilators
|344
|Alternative Ventilators
|240
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|35
|16
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|369
|194
|58
|14
|Franklin
|11
|4
|1
|Hancock
|6
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|96
|16
|14
|4
|Knox
|12
|5
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|7
|Oxford
|13
|8
|1
|Penobscot
|41
|27
|8
|Piscataquis
|Sagadahoc
|15
|9
|5
|Somerset
|15
|3
|Waldo
|42
|5
|1
|7
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|175
|84
|35
|6
|Unknown
|1
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|19
|2.2%
|20s
|80
|9.4%
|30s
|89
|10.5%
|40s
|113
|13.3%
|50s
|162
|19.1%
|60s
|147
|17.4%
|70s
|124
|14.6%
|80+
|113
|13.3%
