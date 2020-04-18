Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the state and three more deaths.

Thirty-two deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 847 people have tested positive since March 12.

People who had negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine is 14,076, said the Maine CDC.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
84738213632
Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized55
    In Critical Care28
        On a Ventilator8
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds151
Total Critical Care Beds321
Available Ventilators309
Total Ventilators344
Alternative Ventilators240
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3516111
Aroostook21
Cumberland3691945814
Franklin1141
Hancock611
Kennebec9616144
Knox1251
Lincoln127
Oxford1381
Penobscot41278
Piscataquis
Sagadahoc1595
Somerset153
Waldo42517
Washington22
York17584356
Unknown1
Maine CDC
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20192.2%
20s809.4%
30s8910.5%
40s11313.3%
50s16219.1%
60s14717.4%
70s12414.6%
80+11313.3%
