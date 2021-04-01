Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 283 new coronavirus cases in Maine Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

  • Confirmed Cases: 50,788
  • Deaths: 744
  • Hospitalizations: 1,677
  • Intensive Care Patients: 20
  • Patients on Ventilators: 5

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,409. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 63 people hospitalized from the virus.

