Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 241 new coronavirus cases in Maine Thursday. There were two deaths in the state.

Confirmed Cases: 47,832

Deaths: 727

Hospitalizations: 1,618

Recovered: 12,905

Aroostook County had 11 new cases reported Thursday. The number of confirmed cases is 1,333. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 60 people hospitalized with 258 recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.