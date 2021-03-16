Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 189 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 47,388 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 725.

A total of 12,895 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,320 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Two-hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered with 60 hospitalization. There have been 44 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Get our free mobile app

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).