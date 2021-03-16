Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 189 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 47,388 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 725.
- A total of 12,895 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 1,320 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Two-hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered with 60 hospitalization. There have been 44 deaths.
Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick
Get our free mobile app
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).