Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 136 new coronavirus cases in Maine Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

Confirmed Cases: 45,227

Deaths: 705

Hospitalizations: 1,549

Recovered: 12,827

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,289. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 60 people hospitalized with 257 recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.