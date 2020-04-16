Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC on Thursday reported 26 new coronavirus cases in the state and three more deaths.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus has risen to 796 since the first case was detected on March 12th.

As of Thursday, 47 people are hospitalized in Maine, with 20 in critical care.

Twenty-seven deaths in Maine in the past three weeks have been linked to COVID-19.

There is 1 additional case confirmed in Aroostook County in the past 24 hours – for a total of 3 confirmed cases and 1 person recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
Updated: April 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
79633313027

Confirmed Cases: This number represents individuals with tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine, Updated: April 15: 14,076

Maine CDC will publish negative results once a week on Wednesdays. Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is not currently possible to post a complete count of negative tests on a daily basis.

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data
Updated: April 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized47
    In Critical Care20
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds158
Total Critical Care Beds319
Available Ventilators313
Total Ventilators344
Alternative Ventilators240
Maine CDC
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3213111
Aroostook31
Cumberland3431715514
Franklin931
Hancock511
Kennebec9415143
Knox1251
Lincoln127
Oxford1381
Penobscot37256
Piscataquis
Sagadahoc1575
Somerset143
Waldo39213
Washington22
York16470346
Unknown2
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20172.1%
20s729.0%
30s8110.2%
40s11013.8%
50s15119.0%
60s14017.6%
70s12115.2%
80+10413.1%
