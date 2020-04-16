Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC on Thursday reported 26 new coronavirus cases in the state and three more deaths.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus has risen to 796 since the first case was detected on March 12th.

As of Thursday, 47 people are hospitalized in Maine, with 20 in critical care.

Twenty-seven deaths in Maine in the past three weeks have been linked to COVID-19.

There is 1 additional case confirmed in Aroostook County in the past 24 hours – for a total of 3 confirmed cases and 1 person recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 796 333 130 27

Confirmed Cases: This number represents individuals with tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine, Updated: April 15: 14,076

Maine CDC will publish negative results once a week on Wednesdays. Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is not currently possible to post a complete count of negative tests on a daily basis.

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 47 In Critical Care 20 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 158 Total Critical Care Beds 319 Available Ventilators 313 Total Ventilators 344 Alternative Ventilators 240

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 32 13 11 1 Aroostook 3 1 Cumberland 343 171 55 14 Franklin 9 3 1 Hancock 5 1 1 Kennebec 94 15 14 3 Knox 12 5 1 Lincoln 12 7 Oxford 13 8 1 Penobscot 37 25 6 Piscataquis Sagadahoc 15 7 5 Somerset 14 3 Waldo 39 2 1 3 Washington 2 2 York 164 70 34 6 Unknown 2

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 17 2.1% 20s 72 9.0% 30s 81 10.2% 40s 110 13.8% 50s 151 19.0% 60s 140 17.6% 70s 121 15.2% 80+ 104 13.1%