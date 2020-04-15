Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 media brief from the Maine CDC starts at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 15.

The Maine CDC on Wednesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the state and four more deaths.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus has risen to 770 since the the first cases was detected in Maine on March 12th.

Aroostook County still has seen just two confirmed cases and neighboring Piscataquis County has had none.

Twenty-four deaths in Maine in the past three weeks have been linked to COVID-19, most of them elderly residents.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
77030512624

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3112111
Aroostook21
Cumberland3391565214
Franklin921
Hancock511
Kennebec9314143
Knox1251
Lincoln127
Oxford1371
Penobscot36235
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1575
Somerset132
Waldo30112
Washington22
York15665344
Unknown20
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20172.2%
20s709.1%
30s7810.1%
40s10513.6%
50s14619.0%
60s13817.9%
70s11615.1%
80+10013.0%
