Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 media brief from the Maine CDC starts at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 15.

The Maine CDC on Wednesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the state and four more deaths.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus has risen to 770 since the the first cases was detected in Maine on March 12th.

Aroostook County still has seen just two confirmed cases and neighboring Piscataquis County has had none.

Twenty-four deaths in Maine in the past three weeks have been linked to COVID-19, most of them elderly residents.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 770 305 126 24

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 31 12 11 1 Aroostook 2 1 Cumberland 339 156 52 14 Franklin 9 2 1 Hancock 5 1 1 Kennebec 93 14 14 3 Knox 12 5 1 Lincoln 12 7 Oxford 13 7 1 Penobscot 36 23 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 15 7 5 Somerset 13 2 Waldo 30 1 1 2 Washington 2 2 York 156 65 34 4 Unknown 2 0

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 17 2.2% 20s 70 9.1% 30s 78 10.1% 40s 105 13.6% 50s 146 19.0% 60s 138 17.9% 70s 116 15.1% 80+ 100 13.0%