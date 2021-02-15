Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 148 new coronavirus cases in Maine Monday. There were no deaths in the state.

Total Cases: 42,677

Deaths: 649

Hospitalizations: 1,484

Recovered: 12,656

Maine & Aroostook County Updates: The number of new infections continues to decline. Maine is averaging about 185 new cases per day over the last seven days, that's about 1/4 of what it was a month ago. More than 71,000 Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. About 175,000 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,231 with 208 people recovered. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 58 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm.