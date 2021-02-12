Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 201 new coronavirus cases in Maine Friday. There were two deaths in the state in the past 24 hours.

Confirmed Cases: 45,259

Deaths: 643

Hospitalizations: 1,469

Recovered: 12,619

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,215. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 58 people hospitalized with 206 recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.