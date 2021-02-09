Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 211 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were three deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 41,630 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 639.
- A total of 12,568 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 1,197 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-ninety-six people have recovered with 57 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths.
Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
Enter your number to get our free mobile app