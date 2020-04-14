Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Tuesday another 36 coronavirus cases in the state and one more death in the past 24 hours. Twenty deaths in Maine in the past 2 1/2 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.

Health officials say a rehab center in Augusta has dozens of cases of the new coronavirus, including patients and staff members.

The Maine CDC says 41 residents and 14 staff have tested positive at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. One resident has died.

Maine has had three outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities.

There have been 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One person has recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 734 292 124 20

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 29 12 11 Aroostook 2 1 Cumberland 331 150 50 12 Franklin 8 2 1 Hancock 5 1 1 Kennebec 81 12 14 2 Knox 11 5 1 Lincoln 11 7 Oxford 13 7 1 Penobscot 34 23 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 14 7 5 Somerset 11 1 Waldo 29 1 1 2 Washington 1 1 York 152 62 34 4 Unknown 2 0

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 16 2.2% 20s 66 9.0% 30s 73 9.9% 40s 100 13.6% 50s 140 19.1% 60s 133 18.1% 70s 111 15.1% 80+ 95 12.9%