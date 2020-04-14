Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Tuesday another 36 coronavirus cases in the state and one more death in the past 24 hours. Twenty deaths in Maine in the past 2 1/2 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.

Health officials say a rehab center in Augusta has dozens of cases of the new coronavirus, including patients and staff members.

The Maine CDC says 41 residents and 14 staff have tested positive at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. One resident has died.

Maine has had three outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities.

There have been 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One person has recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
73429212420

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin291211
Aroostook21
Cumberland3311505012
Franklin821
Hancock511
Kennebec8112142
Knox1151
Lincoln117
Oxford1371
Penobscot34235
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1475
Somerset111
Waldo29112
Washington11
York15262344
Unknown20
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20162.2%
20s669.0%
30s739.9%
40s10013.6%
50s14019.1%
60s13318.1%
70s11115.1%
80+9512.9%
