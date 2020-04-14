Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported Tuesday another 36 coronavirus cases in the state and one more death in the past 24 hours. Twenty deaths in Maine in the past 2 1/2 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.
Health officials say a rehab center in Augusta has dozens of cases of the new coronavirus, including patients and staff members.
The Maine CDC says 41 residents and 14 staff have tested positive at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. One resident has died.
Maine has had three outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities.
There have been 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One person has recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Data
|Updated: April 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|734
|292
|124
|20
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|29
|12
|11
|Aroostook
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|331
|150
|50
|12
|Franklin
|8
|2
|1
|Hancock
|5
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|81
|12
|14
|2
|Knox
|11
|5
|1
|Lincoln
|11
|7
|Oxford
|13
|7
|1
|Penobscot
|34
|23
|5
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|14
|7
|5
|Somerset
|11
|1
|Waldo
|29
|1
|1
|2
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|152
|62
|34
|4
|Unknown
|2
|0
|Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|16
|2.2%
|20s
|66
|9.0%
|30s
|73
|9.9%
|40s
|100
|13.6%
|50s
|140
|19.1%
|60s
|133
|18.1%
|70s
|111
|15.1%
|80+
|95
|12.9%