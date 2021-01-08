Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 782 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were 41 deaths in the state.

There are 28,407 confirmed cases.

11,690 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 426.

Aroostook County has a total of 819 confirmed cases. One hundred-sixty-nine people have recovered with 43 hospitalization. There have been 20 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

