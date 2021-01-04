Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 376 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 25,968 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 360.

A total of 11,548 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 733 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-sixty-two people have recovered with 40 hospitalization. There have been eight deaths.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).