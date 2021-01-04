Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 376 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 25,968 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 360.
- A total of 11,548 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 733 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-sixty-two people have recovered with 40 hospitalization. There have been eight deaths.
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
