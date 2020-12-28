Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 439 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were three deaths in the state.

  • There are 22,319 confirmed cases.
  • 11,184 have recovered from the virus in Maine.
  • The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 326.

Aroostook County has a total of 505 confirmed cases. One hundred-fifty-five people have recovered with 33 hospitalization. There have been four deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

