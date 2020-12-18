Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 436 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday. There were five deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 18,337 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 281.

A total of 10,744 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 382 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-forty people have recovered with 28 hospitalization. There have been three deaths.

LOCAL UPDATE: Madawaska schools are joining several other school districts in the County in switching to remote learning today. This after two people connected to the Madawaska Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

