Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

As of April 11, the Maine Center for Disease Control reports two people in Maine have died in the past 24 hours. A total of 19 people have died in the past two weeks from the effects of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC said there are 616 positive tests for the coronavirus in Maine. 256 people have recovered and 114 hospitalized.

There have been 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 616 256 114 19

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 27 10 8 Aroostook 2 Cumberland 284 133 47 12 Franklin 7 1 1 Hancock 4 Kennebec 31 10 10 1 Knox 10 4 1 Lincoln 9 6 Oxford 13 7 1 Penobscot 34 18 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 15 7 6 1 Somerset 6 1 Waldo 27 1 1 2 Washington 1 York 143 58 32 3 Unknown 3 2

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 15 2.4% 20s 53 8.6% 30s 64 10.4% 40s 96 15.6% 50s 127 20.6% 60s 113 18.3% 70s 88 14.3% 80+ 60 9.7%