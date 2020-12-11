Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 345 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were four deaths in the state.

  • The number of cases in Maine is 15,206.
  • The total recovered is 10,44.
  • There have been 250 deaths.

Aroostook County has 250 confirmed cases and 126 recovered. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized. There have  been two deaths.

LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has 122 known active cases, as of today. Schools in MSAD#1 will not return to in-person instruction until January 4th due to a number of coronavirus cases.

Five people at Zippel Elementary School and four people at Presque Isle High School have tested positive, according to Superintendent Ben Greenlaw.

RSU 39 - Caribou and Stockholm schools will also stay in the remote learning model until after the holidays.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

