Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 345 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were four deaths in the state.
- The number of cases in Maine is 15,206.
- The total recovered is 10,44.
- There have been 250 deaths.
Aroostook County has 250 confirmed cases and 126 recovered. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized. There have been two deaths.
LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has 122 known active cases, as of today. Schools in MSAD#1 will not return to in-person instruction until January 4th due to a number of coronavirus cases.
Five people at Zippel Elementary School and four people at Presque Isle High School have tested positive, according to Superintendent Ben Greenlaw.
RSU 39 - Caribou and Stockholm schools will also stay in the remote learning model until after the holidays.
