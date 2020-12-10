Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 407 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 14,861.

The total recovered is 10,394.

There have been 246 deaths.

LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has 238 confirmed cases and 126 recovered. Twenty people have been hospitalized. There have been two deaths.

MAINE NEWS: For the third day this week, new COVID-19 cases have topped 400 in Maine. The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 407 new coronavirus infections Thursday, with no additional deaths. The number of active cases across the state has jumped to over 4000. Aroostook County has 110 known active cases, as of this morning. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says his office is contending with a serious backlog of case investigations. He said his staff had more than 4,000 results yet to be investigated. The CDC is employing more staff to handle the backlog and they are focusing on the highest risk and most vulnerable cases.

