Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 427 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state. The highest single day number in Maine since the start of the pandemic.

Across Maine, there have been 13,775 confirmed cases. There are currently 3,402 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 227. A total of 10,146 have recovered in Maine.

LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has a total of 195 cases with 119 recoveries. There are 75 known active cases in the County. Several schools in the County are conducting classes remotely after a number of people associated with the schools tested positive for COVID-19 . That includes schools in MSAD #1 (the Presque Isle area) RSU 39 (Caribou-Stockholm), MSAD 45 (Washburn area schools), and Van Buren Schools. MSAD 27 (fort Kent Schools) will move to remote learning on Tuesday.

RELATED NEWS: Just to the south, Penobscot County has 1,107 confirmed cases overall with 708 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 1,576 confirmed cases with 1,278 recoveries.

