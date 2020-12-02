Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 232 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were four deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 12,208 confirmed cases. There are currently 2,426 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 218. A total of 9,564 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 151 cases with 105 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 944 confirmed cases overall with 645 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 1,609 confirmed cases with 1,117 recoveries.

RELATED NEWS: Maine’s governor is quarantining after exposure to a staff member who is believed to have COVID-19. Gov. Janet Mills said she’s quarantining in the Blaine House and working remotely until Dec. 12. She is not experiencing symptoms at this point. Officials say Mills has not been with the individual since Saturday. Both followed CDC protocols at that time, including wearing a mask and keeping distance.

MORE NEWS: Maine's Bath Iron Works is dealing with a growing number of COVID cases at the shipyard and at a fabrication facility in Brunswick. There are 17 active cases with workers getting treatment or quarantining at home.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).