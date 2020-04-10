Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

According to the April 10 report from the Maine Center for Disease Control, one person in Maine has died in the past 24 hours. A total of 17 people have died in the state from the effects of COVID-19, most of them elderly.

There have been 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

The Maine CDC said there are 586 positive tests for the coronavirus in Maine. 246 people have recovered and 111 hospitalized.

Governor Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav D. Shah will brief the media and answer questions about COVID-19 remotely at 2:30 p.m. today, April 10, 2020.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
58624611117

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin2497
Aroostook2
Cumberland2761264611
Franklin711
Hancock4
Kennebec2910101
Knox1041
Lincoln96
Oxford1271
Penobscot33185
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc15761
Somerset51
Waldo19112
Washington1
York13756312
Unknown32
Confirmed Cases by Age
Updated: April 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20142.4%
20s539.0%
30s6210.6%
40s9215.7%
50s11920.3%
60s11219.1%
70s8113.8%
80+539.0%
