Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

According to the April 10 report from the Maine Center for Disease Control, one person in Maine has died in the past 24 hours. A total of 17 people have died in the state from the effects of COVID-19, most of them elderly.

There have been 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

The Maine CDC said there are 586 positive tests for the coronavirus in Maine. 246 people have recovered and 111 hospitalized.

Governor Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav D. Shah will brief the media and answer questions about COVID-19 remotely at 2:30 p.m. today, April 10, 2020.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 586 246 111 17

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 24 9 7 Aroostook 2 Cumberland 276 126 46 11 Franklin 7 1 1 Hancock 4 Kennebec 29 10 10 1 Knox 10 4 1 Lincoln 9 6 Oxford 12 7 1 Penobscot 33 18 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 15 7 6 1 Somerset 5 1 Waldo 19 1 1 2 Washington 1 York 137 56 31 2 Unknown 3 2

Maine CDC

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: April 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM Age Range Count Percentage <20 14 2.4% 20s 53 9.0% 30s 62 10.6% 40s 92 15.7% 50s 119 20.3% 60s 112 19.1% 70s 81 13.8% 80+ 53 9.0%