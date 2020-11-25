Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 228 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 11,027 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 190.
- A total of 8,592 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 116 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Eighty-six people have recovered with 10 hospitalization. There has been one death.
RELATED NEWS: There are 20 active cases in Aroostook County. Washburn schools are closed through December 1st due to a probable coronavirus case. The Maine Department of Education has created a new team to help schools with contact tracing of COVID-19 cases. The team includes 21 retired nurses who have been trained by the Maine CDC. It will support the work of school nurses and other school staff.
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).