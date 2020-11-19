Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 215 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of people who have died with the disease in Maine is now 171, including 24 this month alone.

Maine now has 9,734 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 171.

A total of 7,403 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 89 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Seventy-eight people have recovered with 10 hospitalization. There has been one death.

There are now so many COVID-19 cases in Maine that the CDC says it will only investigate probable cases with people who have a positive lab test.

Gov. Janet Mills is urging Mainers to avoid in-person Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID cases continue to surge. Mills said that returning to normal hopefully sometime next year "requires us to survive the holidays this year." The Governor said she is not considering a stay-at-home order like the one issued in the spring, but said the state is considering other options to limit the spread of the virus.

