Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 240 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were three deaths in the state.

  • There are 8,639 confirmed cases.
  • 6,428 have recovered from the virus in Maine.
  • The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 162.

Aroostook County has a total of 82 confirmed cases. Sixty-seven people have recovered with eight hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

