Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 240 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were three deaths in the state.
- There are 8,639 confirmed cases.
- 6,428 have recovered from the virus in Maine.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 162.
Aroostook County has a total of 82 confirmed cases. Sixty-seven people have recovered with eight hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
