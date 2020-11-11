Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 142 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were two deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

Across Maine, there have been 8,202 confirmed cases. There are currently 1,818 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 158. A total of 6,226 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 82 cases with 67 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 413 confirmed cases overall with 310 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 1,043 confirmed cases with 813 recoveries.

MAINE CDC CHARTS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).