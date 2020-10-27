Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 57 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 6,311 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 146.

A total of 5,399 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has 64 confirmed cases. Fifty-five people have recovered with six hospitalization. There has been one death.

Limestone Community School will switch to remote learning today only, due to a potential coronavirus case at the magnet school. Principal Ben Lothrop said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. All parents have been notified of the unverified case.

Maine has reported more than 50 new coronavirus cases on back-to-back days for the first time since May. The Maine Center for Disease Control said the total number of cases in the state increased by 58 on Monday. The state reported 59 new cases on Sunday. The last time the state had consecutive case counts of more than 50 was May 21 and 22. This week’s increase in COVID infections comes as the state is seeking to squelch an outbreak that erupted at the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County, Maine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).